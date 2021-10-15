Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.65. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of CRI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.22. 2,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,280. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.