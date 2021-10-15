CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CeCors stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 443,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,052. CeCors has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
CeCors Company Profile
