Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

CLLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $30.70 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.