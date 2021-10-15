Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,892 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Centene were worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

