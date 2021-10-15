Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.96. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 32,221 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 6.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
