Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.96. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 32,221 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 6.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

