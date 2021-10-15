Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.90. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.