Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Puerto by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 331,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.