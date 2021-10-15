Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CPYYY opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.