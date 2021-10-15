Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,974 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $28,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $63.73 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

