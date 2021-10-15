CertiK (CTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.79 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $110.79 million and approximately $26.61 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00067893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,134.48 or 0.99604365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.75 or 0.06231537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,597,279 coins and its circulating supply is 56,958,033 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

