Chainlink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $27.07 or 0.00044241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $12.44 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00204764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

