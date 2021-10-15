Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading Up 0.3%

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.