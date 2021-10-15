Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Lifted by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 96,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 27.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.