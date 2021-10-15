Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CGIFF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

