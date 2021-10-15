Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

