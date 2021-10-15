Christopher A. Wright Sells 54,100 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LBRT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Oilfield Services
Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.
