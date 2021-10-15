Christopher A. Wright Sells 54,100 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LBRT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.