Christopher Samuel Purchases 56 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £562.80 ($735.30).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £541.75 ($707.80).

LON ATST opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.33) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Alliance Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 797 ($10.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

