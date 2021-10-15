CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

