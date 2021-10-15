CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 221,071 shares of company stock worth $1,728,248. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

