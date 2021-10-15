Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,166. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

