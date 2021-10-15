Cim Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $126.48. 25,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,486. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

