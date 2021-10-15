Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $458,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

