Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

