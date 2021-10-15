Cim Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day moving average is $188.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

