Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $31.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

