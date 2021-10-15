Citigroup Boosts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $70.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 171,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

