Citigroup Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $60.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

TEX stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Terex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Terex by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

