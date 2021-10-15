Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10.
CIWV stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Citizens Financial has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
About Citizens Financial
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.