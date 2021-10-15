Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CIWV stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Citizens Financial has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

