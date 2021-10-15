CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CKHUY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 154,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

