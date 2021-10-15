Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.53

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.53 and last traded at $107.92, with a volume of 223512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

