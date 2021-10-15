CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 11,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,128,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $576.22 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 5.00.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

