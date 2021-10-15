Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 199,506 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,506 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.06% of Grocery Outlet worth $35,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $229,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

