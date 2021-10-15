Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264,316 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.