Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $38.20 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,850 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $38,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

WY opened at $37.55 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

