Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLSD. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.