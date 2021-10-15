Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,768,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $126,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

