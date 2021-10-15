CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Mizuho began coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CCMP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.59. 6,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,142. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

