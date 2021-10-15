CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for about 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.74% of CNH Industrial worth $166,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. 37,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,112. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

