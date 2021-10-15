Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

