Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.43%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,364 shares of company stock valued at $136,583. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

