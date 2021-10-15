Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.94 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

