Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up about 3.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Cognex worth $131,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.47. 4,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.