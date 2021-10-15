Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8,305.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,844 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,040,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $432,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $82.90 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

