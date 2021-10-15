Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

