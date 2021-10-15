Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

NYSE CL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $76.28. 58,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

