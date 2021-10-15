Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Tops $16.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $246,092.01 and approximately $16.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,241.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.67 or 0.01016483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00312134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

