Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 386,866 shares.The stock last traded at $33.86 and had previously closed at $33.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

