Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

CCHWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

CCHWF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 405,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,082. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

