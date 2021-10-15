Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CMC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
