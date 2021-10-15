Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CMC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

