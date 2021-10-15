Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $33.22. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 7,675 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

